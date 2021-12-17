Advertisement

21-year-old man charged with June 2020 murder of Rockford teen

Christopher Stucke, 21, of Rockford, Ill is charged in a teen-murder case from 2020.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A charge is made in a Rockford teen-murder case from June 2020.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on June 25, 2020, patrol officers from the Rockford Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Blaisdell St. for a report of gunshots. There, officers found a 16-year-old male subject suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased. The Rockford Police Department’s Violent Crimes Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as 21-year-old Christopher Stucke.

Stucke is currently in custody at Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges.

