17th Judicial Circuit Court receives more than $1M in grants

By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A couple of local programs fighting against mental illness and drug problems are getting an early gift for the holidays.

The 17th Judicial Circuit Court has been awarded two grants totaling $1,042,889 to fund treatment and recovery support services for the Winnebago County Drug Court program and the Therapeutic Intervention Program (TIP) mental health court. One grant, worth $648,048 comes from Adult Redeploy Illinois. The other was worth $394,841, which comes from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

“This funds the services for those that don’t have insurance or their insurance doesn’t cover some of the services. It allows us to make sure that financial needs are not a barrier to accessing the treatment services that are needed to address their issues.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

