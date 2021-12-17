16th District candidate LaHood makes a stop in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois’ primary election is still more than six months away, but one candidate for the 16th Congressional District is making a campaign stop in Rockford.

Congressman Darin LaHood was at the Radisson Hotel for a meet and greet. LaHood is one of five Republicans battling for the open seat left by Adam Kinzinger. LaHood previously represented that state’s 18th district and is a current member of the Ways and Means Committee and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

“I’m proud of my record already in Congress. Standing up for Conservative values. Representing a lot of the same industries that you have up here, manufacturing, agri-business, healthcare. I’ve had a proud record both voting for that and advocating for those issues in Washington D.C.”

The other candidates include Gene Koprowski, Teresa Pfaff, Michael Rebresh, and Geno Young.

