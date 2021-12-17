14-year-old Rockford girl recovering from being shot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Katreace Vazquez said her children are afraid to enter their home after seeing their oldest sister shot last Thursday night while the kids were watching movies in her bedroom on Forest Ave. in Rockford.

The bullet flew through the wall, striking the victims back and exiting her chest. It also entered and left through her right arm. Vazquez and her husband were one bedroom over from all four of their children when they heard the gunshot.

“I didn’t even have time to react,” said Vazquez. “I told my husband to call for an ambulance, and I grabbed my baby and ran down the stairs with her, laid her down and tried to cover and hold pressure on as many of her wounds as I could.”

Vazquez said she uncertain of what happened, when she heard the screaming and crying of her children. Upon entering the room, she saw blood covering her daughter and a gun shot hole in the wall.

“They’d seen all the blood, and the first thing they asked was, is she going to die?” said Vazquez.

Vazquez said her daughter was released from the hospital Wednesday night and now needs 24 hour care.

“She’s scared to be home, she won’t go in her bedroom, and she’s in a lot of pain,” said Vazquez. “This past week has been extremely hard for my family.”

Vazquez said she hopes to see justice for whoever is responsible. “They have ruined the lives of four little children,” said Vazquez.

The police are still investigating but do not think the family was directly targeted.

“I’m trying to stay strong for all of my kids, but it’s been hard,” said Vazquez. “This past week has been extremely hard for my family.”

The Vazquez family created a Go FundMe for the community to help them out with hospital bills during this difficult time. If you are interested in donating, you can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/14-yr-old-gunshot-victim.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.