Advertisement

Victim in unknown conditions after officer involved shooting

The victim is being treated at a local hospital and is in unknown health conditions at this time.
The victim is being treated at a local hospital and is in unknown health conditions at this time.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A Beloit Police officer has been placed on administrative assignment due to a shooting incident Wednesday evening.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital and is in unknown health conditions at this time.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on December 15, 2021, a Beloit Police Department sergeant responded to an accident near Prairie Ave. and Copeland Ave. During investigation of the accident, a subject on foot attacked the officer, trying to take the officer’s gun. The sergeant discharged their firearm, striking the subject.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading this investigation along with Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with authorities during this investigation.

Investigators continue to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident. Investigative reports will be sent to the Rock County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
Tommy Nabors, 65, is charged with aggravated DUI involving a death.
Rockford man arrested in death of 72-year-old pedestrian
Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is deploying during one of the busiest...
Rock County officers start high visibility enforcement
Damaging wind gusts near 60 mph are likely in many locales Wednesday night.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Damaging winds continue through early Thursday
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’

Latest News

Toys for Tots wraps up a successful season
Toys for Tots wraps up a successful season
Local veterans remember Bob Dole
Local veterans remember Bob Dole
The Illinois Education Association is pushing for stronger safety protocols to keep everyone in...
Education leaders want all schools to comply with safety protocols
Thursday morning stable fire spreads to barn, no animals believed to survive
Thursday morning stable fire spreads to barn, no animals believed to survive