Victim in unknown conditions after officer involved shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A Beloit Police officer has been placed on administrative assignment due to a shooting incident Wednesday evening.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital and is in unknown health conditions at this time.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on December 15, 2021, a Beloit Police Department sergeant responded to an accident near Prairie Ave. and Copeland Ave. During investigation of the accident, a subject on foot attacked the officer, trying to take the officer’s gun. The sergeant discharged their firearm, striking the subject.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading this investigation along with Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with authorities during this investigation.

Investigators continue to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident. Investigative reports will be sent to the Rock County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.