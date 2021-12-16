Advertisement

Toys for Tots wraps up a successful season

The group started distributing the toys last weekend and will finish this weekend with Winnebago and Boone Counties.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Every year, thousands of marines, their families and the community work to spread holiday cheer to children in need through the toys for tots program.

The Stateline Toys for Tots organization provides thousands of kids in Stephenson, Boone, and Winnebago Counties with Christmas gifts. This year Coordinator Bruce Giersch says the need increased by 25%. The group provided for more than 4,000 kids. The group started distributing the toys last weekend and will finish this weekend with Winnebago and Boone Counties.

“It’s a lot of fun. When you see the kids’ faces when they do come in with their parents to pick up the toy, they’re all happy and glad to be there. It gives you a good feeling. It’s a great way to start off the holidays,” says Giersch.

