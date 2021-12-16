RAEDC names 23-year economic development veteran as President

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Economic Development Council announces a new president.

Therese Thill will begin her role with the organization on February 1, 2022, helping improve the competitiveness of the region and engaging the community in economic development.

With more than 23 years of experience and success in business retention, expansion, and attraction projects, Thill will lead strategy and focus on actively building relationships encouraging companies to locate or expand in the region. She also will concentrate on existing employers in the region to help with resources for sustainable growth.

Before coming to Rockford, Thill was the Senior Vice President of Business Development with The Right Place, Grand Rapid’s leading economic development organization. In 2018, Thill was the recipient of the Economic Developer of the Year Award by the Michigan Economic Developers Association.

“I’m thrilled to leverage my experience delivering focused, metric-driven economic development results for the growth of the Rockford region,” shares Thill. “I very much look very forward to becoming a part of this community and contributing meaningfully.”

Thill in conjunction with Einar Forsman, President of the Greater Rockford Growth Partnership, a non-profit umbrella organization aimed at advancing the region’s economy under which the Rockford Chamber of Commerce and RAEDC’s work together for greater impact on business growth.

“With her considerable expertise and enthusiasm for our community’s vision, Therese will hit the ground running. A leader of her caliber will be an asset to our region’s business development and growth,” says Eric Cunningham, RAEDC Board Chair.

Thill has an MBA in Global Management, bachelor’s degree in International Studies, and has earned the Economic Development Master Practitioner certification.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.