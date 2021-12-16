School warns parents of threatening Tik Tok challenge

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Pecatonica Schools Superintendent posted a google document on the districts Facebook page on Thursday, warning parents and teachers of a viral Tik Tok challenge flagged by The Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center.

The document, on official District 321 letterhead reads:

“Subject: TikTok Challenge

Dear Pecatonica #321 Parents & Community Members:

This District notification is to inform you and not alarm you regarding a nationwide Tik Tok Challenge that has begun to circulate. The Statewide Terrorism & Intelligence Center has made school districts across Illinois aware of a TikTok post with a nationwide school threat described to occur on 12/17. The original post is general and not directed at a specific school. So far, the origins of this post are unknown. Please know there have been zero reports or posts directed specifically at any of our Pecatonica Schools. We will continue to monitor this and take the necessary safety measures in partnership with local law enforcement.

Please use this as a “teachable moment” and remind your children that bringing weapons to school or making any threat at a public school, business or other establishment is never a joke. I urge you to talk to your children now and impress upon them the seriousness of threats in today’s society and how the unacceptable use of social media platforms can not only disrupt but hurt people’s lives.

I also encourage you to talk with your child about the importance of reporting suspicious activities, threats or disturbing information to a trusted adult, school administrator/staff member, or the police. It is very important that this information be shared with the school district and/or local law enforcement so it can be investigated. Safe2Help Illinois is a 24/7 program for students to share school safety issues, find resources to get help and find encouragement to help others. Students and families need to be aware that law enforcement agencies are taking these situations very seriously and are pursuing prosecution even when such incidents are intended as pranks. I appreciate your continued support of a safe learning environment for our students.

Yours in Education,

Carl B. Carlson, Superintendent”

