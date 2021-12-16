One dead, two other people injured in two separate shootings in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating two separate shootings Wednesday night.

The first shooting was announced just after 9 p.m. in the 500 block of S. 2nd Street where a 42-year-old man was shot and later died from his injuries.

A short time later, police tweeted out a second shooting near the area of 12th Avenue and 7th Street. Police say two teenagers, ages 16 and 16 were shot and have non-life-threatening injuries.

Both shootings are under investigation.

