One dead, two other people injured in two separate shootings in Rockford
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating two separate shootings Wednesday night.
The first shooting was announced just after 9 p.m. in the 500 block of S. 2nd Street where a 42-year-old man was shot and later died from his injuries.
A short time later, police tweeted out a second shooting near the area of 12th Avenue and 7th Street. Police say two teenagers, ages 16 and 16 were shot and have non-life-threatening injuries.
Both shootings are under investigation.
