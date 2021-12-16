Advertisement

One dead, two other people injured in two separate shootings in Rockford

Augusta shootings
Augusta shootings(WRDW)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating two separate shootings Wednesday night.

The first shooting was announced just after 9 p.m. in the 500 block of S. 2nd Street where a 42-year-old man was shot and later died from his injuries.

A short time later, police tweeted out a second shooting near the area of 12th Avenue and 7th Street. Police say two teenagers, ages 16 and 16 were shot and have non-life-threatening injuries.

Both shootings are under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayfield
Former 23 WIFR employee caught in the eye of the storm
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
Rose TerHark began news reporting for channel 23 in Rockford in 1969
Fomer 23 news reporter, Rose TerHark, dies at 89
Page Park, 5949 Safford Road, was most recently rented by the Regional Office of Education and...
Rockford remembers Page Park School; bricks available to the public
Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is deploying during one of the busiest...
Rock County officers start high visibility enforcement

Latest News

Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances
Strong to severe thunderstorms may pose an additional risk Wednesday night.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 12/15/2021
school safety pkg
school safety pkg
Tommy Nabors, 65, is charged with aggravated DUI involving a death.
Rockford man arrested in death of 72-year-old pedestrian