NIC-10 Boys Basketball in full swing with Wednesday night slate
East-Auburn, Guilford,-Harlem, and Jefferson-North Belvidere were all in action Wednesday
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Even though Belvidere, Boylan, Freeport, and Hononegah weren’t in action in boys basketball Wednesday night, the other six teams were in action including a major clash between East and Auburn.
FINAL SCORES:
Auburn 59, East 50
Guilford 65, Harlem 53
North Belvidere 38, Jefferson 23
