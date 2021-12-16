Advertisement

NIC-10 Boys Basketball in full swing with Wednesday night slate

East-Auburn, Guilford,-Harlem, and Jefferson-North Belvidere were all in action Wednesday
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Even though Belvidere, Boylan, Freeport, and Hononegah weren’t in action in boys basketball Wednesday night, the other six teams were in action including a major clash between East and Auburn.

FINAL SCORES:

Auburn 59, East 50

Guilford 65, Harlem 53

North Belvidere 38, Jefferson 23

