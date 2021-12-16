Local veterans remember Bob Dole

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ten days ago, former U.S. Senator Bob Dole passed away at the age of 98. Now, local heroes host a ceremony to remember the senator and war veteran.

Members of Rockford’s Vietnam Veteran’s Honor Society came together at the LZ Peace Memorial and say the service was needed to remember the highly-decorated war hero as a small thank you for his years of service to the united states overseas and in Washington. For Nick Parnello, it’s personal as many members of the society had family members also serve, just like Dole.

“Our father’s served in World War Two, and you know we forgot to thank them. We do now but it’s a little late. This is our chance to maybe catch up and thank guys like Lt. Bob Dole for his incredible service,” says Vietnam Veteran’s Honor Society President Nicholas Parnello.

