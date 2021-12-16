Illinois payroll jobs are up, according to labor statistics

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security shares hopeful news on Thursday.

The statewide unemployment rate fell from 6.0 percent to 5.7 percent in November, and nonfarm payroll jobs increased by 19,500. The November payroll jobs estimate and unemployment rate reflects activity for the week including the Nov. 12 and are based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Trends in employment are leisure and hospitality jobs, trade, transportation and utilities jobs and construction work. These industries saw the largest job enrollment in November. Meanwhile, job seekers are passing up professional and business services and mining jobs, which saw decreases in job retention.

“Today’s report reflects the continued positive trajectory of Illinois’ economy,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES remains dedicated to connecting employers and jobseekers to build a stronger workforce across the state. As we head into the new year, we look forward to providing more ways for businesses and workers to connect through innovative resources such as Get Hired Illinois.”

In May 2020, Governor Pritzker launched Get Hired Illinois, a new one-stop-shop website to help connect job seekers with hiring employers in real time. The site features virtual job fairs, no-cost virtual training, and includes IllinoisJobLink.com, the state’s largest job search engine, which recently showed 47,741 posted resumes with 161,768 available jobs.

