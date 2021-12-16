Du-Pec’s Jake Anderson signs on with Illinois State

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - After a historic season helping lead Du-Pec to its first conference championship in program history, senior Jake Anderson is making the trip down I-39 to play for Rockford native Brock Spack and Illinois State.

Anderson signed his letter of intent on Wednesday in front of friends and family. The defensive end had 70 tackles and eight sacks this year. Anderson earned all-NUIC honors both his junior and senior season. He is also recognized as an academic all-state selection.

