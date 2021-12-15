Advertisement

Slumberland Furniture hosts 30th annual mattress giveaway

More than 50,000 beds nationwide have been donated since Slumberland’s first Home for the Holidays giveaway in 1991.
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s no place like home for the holidays and one Rockford furniture store helps out those in need with their biggest giveaway of the year.

This December, 130 Slumberland Furniture locations give away new mattresses to children and families in the area who need them the most. 21 mattresses, complete with frames and box springs, are handed out with the help of the Salvation Army and Meet my Shoes.

Store manager Wade Kemmet is grateful to be a part of it.

“I’ve been with the company 22 years, and to be able to do stuff like this in our community. It’s a lot of pride and it’s something I can brag to my friends and family about. The place I work at that we do give back to a community we serve... and it’s really a cool thing,” says Kemmet.

Charmaine Pope says she and her kids are excited to get an early gift for the holidays.

“We didn’t have any beds, so my thoughts were, this is awesome. This is a blessing and with any child, any child who needs a nice bed to sleep in will be able to be comfortable in their home. And she definitely gave us an early Christmas present,” says Pope.

More than 50,000 beds nationwide have been donated since Slumberland’s first giveaway in 1991. Kemmett says he hopes giveaway winners can return to the store next year to get their mattresses in person.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayfield
Former 23 WIFR employee caught in the eye of the storm
Jeremiah Coleman, 20 and Devon Hickman, 22, both of Rockford, were arrested Dec. 11 in...
One dead and three arrested in connection with Saturday shooting
One car on fire in three vehicle crash
Rose TerHark began news reporting for channel 23 in Rockford in 1969
Fomer 23 news reporter, Rose TerHark, dies at 89
Page Park, 5949 Safford Road, was most recently rented by the Regional Office of Education and...
Rockford remembers Page Park School; bricks available to the public

Latest News

Heritage Health in Springfield is closing this week due to insufficient Medicaid funding,...
Illinois lawmakers want nursing home reform plan passed this spring
Rockford Fire Dept. offers safety tips for enjoying frozen ponds
Rockford Fire Dept. offers safety tips for enjoying frozen ponds
Experts look to develop plans to make roads safer for everyone, not just drivers
Local Leaders confront dramatic rise in pedestrian fatalities
Experts look to develop plans to make roads safer for everyone, not just drivers
Local Leaders confront dramatic rise in pedestrian fatalities