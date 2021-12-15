Slumberland Furniture hosts 30th annual mattress giveaway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s no place like home for the holidays and one Rockford furniture store helps out those in need with their biggest giveaway of the year.

This December, 130 Slumberland Furniture locations give away new mattresses to children and families in the area who need them the most. 21 mattresses, complete with frames and box springs, are handed out with the help of the Salvation Army and Meet my Shoes.

Store manager Wade Kemmet is grateful to be a part of it.

“I’ve been with the company 22 years, and to be able to do stuff like this in our community. It’s a lot of pride and it’s something I can brag to my friends and family about. The place I work at that we do give back to a community we serve... and it’s really a cool thing,” says Kemmet.

Charmaine Pope says she and her kids are excited to get an early gift for the holidays.

“We didn’t have any beds, so my thoughts were, this is awesome. This is a blessing and with any child, any child who needs a nice bed to sleep in will be able to be comfortable in their home. And she definitely gave us an early Christmas present,” says Pope.

More than 50,000 beds nationwide have been donated since Slumberland’s first giveaway in 1991. Kemmett says he hopes giveaway winners can return to the store next year to get their mattresses in person.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.