Advertisement

Rockford man arrested in death of 72-year-old pedestrian

Tommy Nabors, 65, is charged with aggravated DUI involving a death.
Tommy Nabors, 65, is charged with aggravated DUI involving a death.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police charge a Rockford man in a crash from September that left a pedestrian dead.

Tommy Nabors, 65, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence involving a death.

The victim, 72-year-old Bill Chears was crossing the intersection at E. State and Fairview when he was hit. Nabors is expected back in court on January 20, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayfield
Former 23 WIFR employee caught in the eye of the storm
Rose TerHark began news reporting for channel 23 in Rockford in 1969
Fomer 23 news reporter, Rose TerHark, dies at 89
Page Park, 5949 Safford Road, was most recently rented by the Regional Office of Education and...
Rockford remembers Page Park School; bricks available to the public
Jeremiah Coleman, 20 and Devon Hickman, 22, both of Rockford, were arrested Dec. 11 in...
One dead and three arrested in connection with Saturday shooting
One car on fire in three vehicle crash

Latest News

The Biden administration released previously classified documents about the assassination of...
US releases new batch of documents about JFK assassination
FOID kiosks coming to Illinois
Christmas Gift Bags
Inflation means shoppers should plan for a more expensive Christmas
Helping Families in Rockford is a (501)(c3) organization in the Forest City that helps families...
Grassroots organization needs support from Rockford community