Rockford man arrested in death of 72-year-old pedestrian

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police charge a Rockford man in a crash from September that left a pedestrian dead.

Tommy Nabors, 65, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence involving a death.

The victim, 72-year-old Bill Chears was crossing the intersection at E. State and Fairview when he was hit. Nabors is expected back in court on January 20, 2022.

