Rockford Fire Dept. offers safety tips for enjoying frozen ponds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While it might not feel like it this week, winter officially starts next Tuesday. That means more possibilities of freezing temperatures and frozen lakes.

Rockford Fire Dept. Captain Joe Montavon says just because ice seems thick in one spot, that doesn’t mean the entire lake is thickly frozen. He says white ice usually started as snow, which means it’s very weak. Montavon advises to always go out with several friends and to bring a floatation device with you just in case.

“First try to get ahold of 911, so that trained experts can come and help make a rescue. If for some reason that’s not possible. If you have to gon the ice, lay down and spread your weight on the ice. Try to use something else to reach out to a victim like a rope,” says Montavon.

