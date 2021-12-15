Rock County officers start high visibility enforcement

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - The next couple weeks are peak travel times for Stateline drivers, and Rock County officers in several counties want to let drivers know they’re going to be out in full force.

The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force has one goal: to encourage drivers to make an alternative plan so they don’t drive while drunk or high.

“By choosing to get behind the wheel while impaired, drivers are putting the lives of everyone around them at risk,” said Beloit Police Sgt. Eric Rohrer. “Our goal is to reduce the number of impaired drivers in Beloit and send the message that driving under the influence is never acceptable. We want to see each and every person get home safely each and every day.”

Part of a safe driving plan is choosing a sober designated driver. If you’re feeling buzzed, you likely are over the 0.08 BAC limit and should not drive. Take public transit, a taxicab, or ask a sober friend to drive you home.

The task force reminds motorist that driving under the influence includes the use of alcohol, illegal drugs or prescription medication. Taking safe driving suggestions can save lives. Law enforcement will be looking for seat belts, speeding and alert driving.

The Wisconsin DOT offers a free Drive Sober mobile app that includes a blood alcohol estimator, designated driver selector, and find-a-ride feature that uses a smart phone’s GPS to locate alternative transportation. Some taverns and restaurants have programs to provide patrons with a safe ride home. Visit www.tlw.org/ and click on Safe Ride.

Lastly, if you see any impaired or reckless drivers, please call 911 and provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location.

