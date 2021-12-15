Advertisement

Record Warmth and High Wind Warnings

Colder for the Weekend
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Waking up to fog, mist, and drizzle with temperatures close to the record high of 58 degrees. Temperatures will continue to rise this morning and afternoon to the upper 60′s. High Wind Warnings begin early this evening through early tomorrow morning with wind gust that could reach 60 - 65 MPH out of the southwest. Please be very aware of the forecast this afternoon and evening!

