Opat, Doty headline Rock Valley College Hall of Fame Class of 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It may be one of the winningest classes to be inducted into the athletic hall of fame at Rock Valley College. RVC announced its 2022 class, and it is headlined by two of the most decorated basketball coaches at the college.

Misty Opat led the women’s team to four national championships, winning 229 games during her tenure from 2009-2018. Opat was a six-time Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year and two-time Spalding NJCAA Coach of the Year while she was with the Golden Eagles. She also served as the Athletic Director from 2011-2018, where the college won national titles in women’s tennis, volleyball and softball under her leadership. Opat is now the head women’s basketball coach at Coachise Community College.

Craig Doty won two national championships with the men’s basketball team in 2014 and 2016. He was a four-time IBCA Coach of the Year and two-time NJCAA Coaches Association National Coach of the Year. In four seasons with the Golden Eagles, Doty won 113 games for an .801 winning percentage. He is currently the head men’s basketball coach at Emporia State University.

Laterrion Davis played for the men’s basketball team from 2015-2017. The Jefferson grad was the 2015 NJCAA National Player of the Year and two-time National Tournament MVP. Davis ranks second in all-time scoring with 1,188 points. He is also top three in three-pointers made and assists.

Viviana Marquez suited up for the softball team from 2013-2015. She helped win the program’s first two national championships and won the NJCAA Player of the Year. She was also a two-time NFCA Catcher of the Year, two-time All-American, two-time conference MVP, and two-time All-Region selection. After her playing days were over, Marquez came back to RVC to be an assistant coach, where she was recently named the NFCA Assistant Coach of the Year.

Natalie Olsen was the 2010 N4C MVP in volleyball. A two-time NJCAA All-American, Olsen finished her career with 835 kills and a .375 hitting percentage. Both are a program best at Rock Valley.

The 2022 Hall of Fame class will be honored in Rockford on April 8, 2022 at Prairie Street Brewing Company.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.