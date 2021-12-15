Local Leaders confront dramatic rise in pedestrian fatalities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County has seen 48 motor vehicle-related fatalities this year alone, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Out of those 48 traffic-induced fatalities, 13 involved pedestrians.

“Because of the number of fatalities, it seems like there’s not a lot of breathing time this year. It seems like the minute you’re over dealing with one fatality, you’re onto another,” said Assistant States Attorney for Winnebago County Joseph Lesner. He has been busy all year as a result of the uptick in deaths. Fatalities nationwide are up by almost 20% compared with 2020, according to the Department of Transportation.

“More people were out walking,” says Sydney Turner, Director of Regional Planning for Region One Planning Council. “So, we’ve seen an increase in collisions because there’s more people using active transportation.”

The Region One Planning Council is working with local municipalities to develop a Transportation Safety Plan. The council took a look at all the crash data received from the state where certain fatalities or injuries are occurring to identify potential hotspots.

“We also develop a regional bike and pedestrian plan that deals with road diets and complete streets,” said Turner.

Until these plans are in place Rockford Fire Division Chief, Tim O’Keefe, begs citizens to use basic safety practices.

“It sounds rudimentary but look both ways. If you’re walking at night, face traffic, so you can see the headlights,” he said.

O’Keefe also added that high visibility jackets can protect pedestrians especially during the dark, wintry nights.

