Inflation means shoppers should plan for a more expensive Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As people plan their holiday gift giving, they need to remember to budget for those bills in 2022.

With the rate of inflation the highest since 1982, people may need to reach deeper into their pocketbooks.

“It’s challenging your resolve, not to put anything on a credit card. That’s what people are going to end up doing, because it’s more money than what they had thought. We’re trying to encourage people to not do that. Don’t go into debt this holiday season. The people who love you don’t want you to,” said Herbert Allen III with MainStreet Financial Group in Rockford.

Allen says the Federal Reserve is doing what it can to bring inflation down, but that could take well into the next year.

