IHSA discusses possibility of a basketball shot clock

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The idea of bringing a shot clock to Illinois high school basketball is not out of the realm of possibility.

Monday night, the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors met for its regularly scheduled meeting. The Board discussed implementing a shot clock in varsity boys and girls basketball as early as next season. That’s because the NFHS will allow for the usage of one beginning in 2022-2023.

The IHSA surveyed member school administrators back in November. According to the IHSA’s results, 19% of those who responded support having a shot clock next year. 47% are ok with experimenting with it during regular season tournaments., while 54% want the Board to develop a timeline to implement the shot clock in the future.

The Board of Directors will discuss the shot clock again in June. That’s when they are expected to make a decision on a course of action.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.