Grassroots organization needs support from Rockford community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford non-profit organization is looking for donations to help keep their storage unit open this holiday season.

Shaneka Smith knows what it’s like to receive a helping hand in hard times, that’s why she created the non-profit Helping Families in Rockford. The business became a 501c3 during the pandemic, but is utilizing a GoFundMe page to raise money to pay for their donation storage.

“I wanted to give back to my community like the help I received when I was struggling in the world,” says Smith.

In 2009, Smith was homeless and sleeping out of a car with her two daughters. That’s when Smith looked to Shelter Care Ministries in Rockford.

“They housed us in a apartment until I could get on my feet.”

The 501c3 started collecting kids items for local families in 2017 and has grown with collections from local businesses. They’ve added adult clothes, hygiene products, household items, small furniture, dishes, and appliances to the list of accepted donations. “We don’t turn any donations down unless they are not in good shape to go to another home.” Families can make appointments at their donation storage to pick out what they need.

HFIR adopts families to help for Thanksgiving and Christmas. “We have had over 150 families reach out for help,” says Smith. Their latest events include a toy drive and coat giveaway with over 200 new and used coats as well as other winter items for community families in need.

Smith credits her support network of a few close friends Janane Stephenson, Tisha Hannah and Arie Smith, her children and sister for keeping the organization afloat.

Community members in need can register for the toy drive or ask for assistance through email at helpingfamiliesinrockford@yahoo.com.

