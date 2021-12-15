Freeport wrestling hosts DeKalb, Lena-Winslow/Stockton in battle of ranked teams

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The high school wrestling state championships are still two months away. However, three area teams gave themselves an early season test.

Freeport, DeKalb, and the Lena-Winslow/Stockton Co-op are all ranked in the latest IWCOA rankings. The Pretzels are No. 20 in Class 2A, the Barbs are ranked second in Class 3A, and the PantherHawks are third in Class 1A. Lena-Winslow/Stockton is still the defending Class 1A champs after no IHSA state meet was held this past school year.

Tuesday, the three teams went toe-to-toe on the mats. DeKalb came out victorious, defeating the PantherHawks 53-18 and the Pretzels 50-25. Le-Win/Stockton then beat Freeport in the final of the three-team, round robin 35-30.

