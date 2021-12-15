Former Rock County deputy arrested for child sex abuse

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - Rock County Sheriff’s officials were informed by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation that a former deputy was arrested on Monday.

Gary A. Huber, 34, is being held in the Allen County Jail in Fort Wayne, Indiana on 10 counts of child sex abuse.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office has no comment on the criminal investigation at this time. The Sheriff’s Office is currently making arrangements for Huber to be returned to Rock County sometime next week for his initial court appearance for allegations of criminal behavior in Wisconsin.

Huber started work as a deputy for Rock County in August 2016. In 2021, allegations against Huber of criminal behavior were made to Sheriff’s Office officials.

The alleged criminal behavior occurred prior to Huber being hired as a deputy sheriff in Rock County, but warranted an investigation, and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation agreed. When asked to meet and discuss the allegations by Sheriff’s Officials, Huber refused and promptly resigned, effective July 1, 2021.

