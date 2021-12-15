Advertisement

Former Rock County deputy arrested for child sex abuse

Gary A. Huber, 34, was arrested on 10 charges of child sex abuse in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Gary A. Huber, 34, was arrested on 10 charges of child sex abuse in Fort Wayne, Ind.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - Rock County Sheriff’s officials were informed by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation that a former deputy was arrested on Monday.

Gary A. Huber, 34, is being held in the Allen County Jail in Fort Wayne, Indiana on 10 counts of child sex abuse.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office has no comment on the criminal investigation at this time. The Sheriff’s Office is currently making arrangements for Huber to be returned to Rock County sometime next week for his initial court appearance for allegations of criminal behavior in Wisconsin.

Huber started work as a deputy for Rock County in August 2016. In 2021, allegations against Huber of criminal behavior were made to Sheriff’s Office officials.

The alleged criminal behavior occurred prior to Huber being hired as a deputy sheriff in Rock County, but warranted an investigation, and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation agreed. When asked to meet and discuss the allegations by Sheriff’s Officials, Huber refused and promptly resigned, effective July 1, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayfield
Former 23 WIFR employee caught in the eye of the storm
Rose TerHark began news reporting for channel 23 in Rockford in 1969
Fomer 23 news reporter, Rose TerHark, dies at 89
Page Park, 5949 Safford Road, was most recently rented by the Regional Office of Education and...
Rockford remembers Page Park School; bricks available to the public
Jeremiah Coleman, 20 and Devon Hickman, 22, both of Rockford, were arrested Dec. 11 in...
One dead and three arrested in connection with Saturday shooting
One car on fire in three vehicle crash

Latest News

Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is deploying during one of the busiest...
Rock County officers start high visibility enforcement
Anjanette Young and supporters gather at Daley Plaza in Chicago after marching from Federal...
Woman handcuffed naked in botched police raid to receive $2.9M
More than 50,000 beds nationwide have been donated since Slumberland’s first Home for the...
Slumberland Furniture hosts 30th annual mattress giveaway
Heritage Health in Springfield is closing this week due to insufficient Medicaid funding,...
Illinois lawmakers want nursing home reform plan passed this spring