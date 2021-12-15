FOID kiosks coming to Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau announces another option for customers without access to online devices.

Illinois residents can apply for and update Firearm Owner Idenitification card using FOID Kiosks at three ISP facilities across the state.

The kiosks are installed at three locations at this time, Illinois State Police District 5, 16648 Broadway St, Lockport, Illinois State Police Central Headquarters, 801 S 7th St, Springfield, and Illinois State Police District 13, 1391 S Washington St, Du Quoin.

The kiosk system is set up to offer FOID application assistance only. The following is a list of services these kiosks provide:

Assistance with submitting name/address changes, renewals and new applications online

Taking a photo and uploading it to the application

Assistance with correcting rejected applications

A publicly accessible computer will be available to complete online applications and make updates to existing accounts.

Due to the extended time it takes for Kiosk representatives to assist people with submitting applications online, customers may be asked to return at a different time

