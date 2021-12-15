Advertisement

FOID kiosks coming to Illinois

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau announces another option for customers without access to online devices.

Illinois residents can apply for and update Firearm Owner Idenitification card using FOID Kiosks at three ISP facilities across the state.

The kiosks are installed at three locations at this time, Illinois State Police District 5, 16648 Broadway St, Lockport, Illinois State Police Central Headquarters, 801 S 7th St, Springfield, and Illinois State Police District 13, 1391 S Washington St, Du Quoin.

The kiosk system is set up to offer FOID application assistance only. The following is a list of services these kiosks provide:

  • Assistance with submitting name/address changes, renewals and new applications online
  • Taking a photo and uploading it to the application
  • Assistance with correcting rejected applications
  • A publicly accessible computer will be available to complete online applications and make updates to existing accounts.
  • Due to the extended time it takes for Kiosk representatives to assist people with submitting applications online, customers may be asked to return at a different time

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayfield
Former 23 WIFR employee caught in the eye of the storm
Rose TerHark began news reporting for channel 23 in Rockford in 1969
Fomer 23 news reporter, Rose TerHark, dies at 89
Page Park, 5949 Safford Road, was most recently rented by the Regional Office of Education and...
Rockford remembers Page Park School; bricks available to the public
Jeremiah Coleman, 20 and Devon Hickman, 22, both of Rockford, were arrested Dec. 11 in...
One dead and three arrested in connection with Saturday shooting
One car on fire in three vehicle crash

Latest News

Christmas Gift Bags
Inflation means shoppers should plan for a more expensive Christmas
The Biden administration released previously classified documents about the assassination of...
US releases new batch of documents about JFK assassination
Helping Families in Rockford is a (501)(c3) organization in the Forest City that helps families...
Grassroots organization needs support from Rockford community
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother arrested after leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar