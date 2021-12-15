FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Damaging winds, severe storms on the way tonight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Unprecedented weather on Wednesday throughout the Stateline brings record-shattering temperature records along with another late-season nocturnal severe weather threat. Plus, a powerful storm system will bring damaging winds to our region starting later Wednesday night.

Let’s start with the good news. Moist air made temperatures go well-above normal and humidity to return to mid-May levels. Dew points today in the low-to-mid 60s definitely added a ‘summer-like’ feel to our atmosphere today in addition to the warm temperatures. Many locales in the Stateline did hit to slightly surpassed 70 degrees for highs, something we first told you was possible more than a week ago.

Rockford didn’t quite hit 70 degrees but we did make it to 69 degrees. That not only beats the previous record high for December 15 (58 degrees in 1971), it also tied for December’s all-time warmest temperature. The only other time it was this warm for Rockford in the month of December was on December 3, 2012, absolutely unbelievable.

Rockford hit its all-time December warmest temperature for the second time on Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Something this system has is another late-season severe weather threat for many parts of the country, including the Stateline. There is even a Moderate Risk for severe weather that’s been issued for parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. These areas have never seen a Moderate Risk being issued in the month of December, not to mention these areas have snow on the ground! Multiple tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have been issued in parts of Iowa.

In addition, a Tornado Watch has been issued for our western counties until 11 p.m. ahead of these storms. From the beginning, areas of Rockford had the higher severe weather threat. We’re monitoring to see if this will get expanded.

Marginal Risk for severe weather here with another late season moderate risk in store west. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We are monitoring the very-much defined line of storms that are hauling fast, moving northeast around 70 miles per hour. If the speed holds, that means those storms will get here from west to east from 9-11 p.m. While the higher severe threat remains higher well west for tornadoes, the damaging wind threat will remain. While these storms move through, winds could be upwards of 60-65 miles per hour.

Storms moving fast through Iowa will get here starting around 9:00 p.m. with the speed of the line. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Winds by far are the biggest threat for tonight's storms. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Timing for severe storms looks to be 9-11 p.m. for the Stateline moving west to east. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Even after the storms pass, you can expect damaging winds from 50-60 miles per hour. That’s why a High Wind Warning has been issued for the entire Stateline through early Thursday morning. These winds will be powerful enough to knock down tree limbs, any holiday decorations outside or outdoor furniture along with some power lines.

High Wind Warnings have been posted through Thursday morning. Wind gusts 60-65 mph can't be ruled out. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Damaging wind gusts near 60 mph are likely in many locales Wednesday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

That’s why there is a power outage risk for the Stateline tonight. ComEd says there are extra crews on standby to deal with any power outages from the winds. Before the storms arrive, get any errands done early and be sure to move any outdoor furniture or free-standing decorations indoors. Be sure to have an emergency kit ready too with extra batteries and chargers in case your power goes out.

The winds will be high enough to potentially knock down power lines with an isolated power outage risk. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The approaching storm system has a powerful cold front with it that will bring the unseasonable warmth to a halt as temperatures will return to the 40s and eventually the 30s by the weekend. Conditions overall will remain quiet with a good amount of sunshine on most days.

