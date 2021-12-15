FIRST ALERT: Extremely gusty winds on tap Wednesday, brief, potentially strong storms possible too

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While rather cloudy skies were noticeable Tuesday, it was another remarkably mild day in the Stateline.

Officially in Rockford, the high temperature reached 50° Tuesday afternoon, making it the fourth straight day to reach the half century mark, and the seventh day in the first 14 days of the month to do so. It’s a feat previously achieved in only eight other years dating back to 1893. What’s more, there’ve been only three years with as many are more than eight days of 50°. 2021′s guaranteed to match that total Wednesday. For the year as a while, we are now up to 248 days of 50°+ temperatures, the sixth highest tally all time.

Exactly half of December's first 14 days have reached 50° or above. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much warmer air on the horizon in the next 24 hours. The combination of clouds and an increasingly robust southerly wind will allow temperatures to gradually rise through the remainder of our Tuesday night, and come sunrise Wednesday, temperatures are likely to be in the middle and upper 50s.

Showers have begun to show up on the radar Tuesday evening, and while far from guaranteed, just about the entire area will have the potential for one or two showers to briefly occur overnight as moisture levels continue to rise.

A few very light, very scattered showers are possible overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Better chances for rain, though, arrive Wednesday. During the daytime hours, showers will be widely scattered in nature, and the dry hours will greatly outnumber any wet ones. A strong southerly wind will allow temperatures to easily reach the 60s in most spots. The 66° forecast high temperature would absolutely shatter the record high temperature of 58° for December 15.

Showers are a small possibility during the day Wednesday, but any activity will be very scattered and very light. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gusty southwesterly winds will send temperatures soaring into the 60s Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Growing prospects for showers and even a few thunderstorms arrive Wednesday evening and overnight, as a powerful cold front takes aim on the region. While the severe risk is quite low for our immediate area, the mere presence of extremely gusty winds may require a few brief warnings to be issued, so says a forecaster at the National Weather Service’s Milwaukee office. That thought’s widely held by personnel at other forecast offices, including those that cover our viewing area.

A compact, fast-moving line of showers and potentially a few t-storms may quickly sweep through the area Wednesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While the severe risk here is very small, the National Weather Service has hinted that warnings may still be necessary with any storms, simply given the amount of wind that will be present with them. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Back to the subject of the gusty winds, that may end up being the biggest story of the day, outside of the record warmth. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the lion’s share of the area, and a rare High Wind Warning’s already been issued for Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, and Stephenson Counties. It’s possible, if not likely, that the areas under a watch are upgraded to a warning by early Wednesday morning. These alerts go into effect late Wednesday afternoon or early Wednesday evening, and last through the early morning hours of Thursday.

The High Wind Warning in effect is the first issued for the area since 2019. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At their peak, winds may gust as high as 60 to 65 miles per hour, especially during the 8:00pm to 4:00am timeframe.

50 to 60 mile per hour gusts are likely from mid-evening on. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Little, if any relief's on the way overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds of this magnitude will easily topple garbage cans and could even affect smaller individuals’ ability to move. They won’t be quite enough to move a car but we will certainly want to hold on to the steering wheel Wednesday night into Thursday.

It would come as zero surprise to see many trash cans blown over and perhaps blown down the street. Tree damage is also possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Expect many unsecured objects, including garbage cans to be moved quite signficantly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While temperatures may very well top out in the 60s right around or very shortly after midnight Thursday, potentially setting another record, temperatures will be crashing in a big way throughout the day. Even though sunshine will be prominently featured for much of the day, northwesterly winds blowing at 30 to 40 miles per hour will keep temperatures in the 40s for most of the daytime hours, with wind chills likely dropping into the 20s by the afternoon.

Though not as intense as earlier on, winds remain a factor Thursday, sending temperatures crashing. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will dominate Thursday, but temperatures will be crashing, thanks to still gusty westerly winds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

