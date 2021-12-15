Doctor urges community members to get vaccinated after one year of vaccines

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Medical professionals across the region use the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine delivery, along with the distribution of one billion vaccines across the globe, to urge more members of the public to get their shots.

“If it was important a year ago, its even more important now,” said Dr. Steven Bartlett of OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center. “The people we see in the ICU right now, are almost all the people who have never had the vaccine, and yes you may get ill with the vaccination, but you will not get deathly ill.”

Bartlett says vaccinations are the only way that the nearly two-year-old pandemic, can finally come to an end.

UPS announced the shipment of one billion vaccines across the globe, using cooling technology to keep the medicine safe to ship. The company said it’s delivery personnel know the importance of their role and how crucial it is in the pandemic.

“I think if we can get the vaccine to all the other countries, we can get from the billion doses to the six billion doses that we need for the people of the world,” said Bartlett.

“We get so many emotional stories from the different countries, the UPS-ers, and Brazil and Malawi,” said UPS Healthcare President Wes Wheeler. “Places around the world, where these vaccines are arriving, even if it’s just two boxes, it’s an amazing emotional experience for all of us.”

Bartlett wishes people here in the U.S. had the same admiration for the vaccine.

“I don’t think people appreciate how really easy it is to get the vaccine, you know, any of the pharmacies in Rockford have the vaccine with no wait. No cost, and no wait,” said Bartlett.

He warns the public that the Omicron variant may become the most apparent variant here in the U.S. within the next six weeks, and emphasizes the importance of vaccinations -- especially with the upcoming gatherings that come with the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.