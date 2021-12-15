Advertisement

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Dozens of feral hogs run through Texas neighborhood

By KHOU staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KHOU) - A neighborhood got some unwanted visitors, a huge pack of feral hogs, and it didn’t take long for them to do some serious damage.

The security camera on the porch of Glen Garner’s Sienna home captured the midnight dinner party happening on his front lawn.

“I wasn’t expecting to see that. I was thinking maybe to see two, three or four, not 25 or 30,” he said.

After the sun came up one morning last week, Garner stepped outside, to walk his daughter to the bus stop.

The evidence was hard to miss.

“Saw a ton of damage in our front yard, in our neighbors’ yard. Some of the houses down the street were hit worse than others,” Garner said.

When he pulled the security video to identify the offenders, he was shocked.

“You’ve seen one hog, then you’ve seen them all, right? Then you see the whole family troop filing in. It’s just really bizarre,” Garner said.

Like thieves in the night, the herd moves swiftly and quietly.

“And they move really quickly. They were probably in our yard, looking back on our cameras, less than a minute,” he said.

Sienna’s HOA says pigs have become a seasonal problem in the neighborhood.

The sounders move up and down the banks of the Brazos River and ultimately onto residential streets.

Although there haven’t been any confirmed reports of downed fences from the pigs, damage to the flowerbeds and landscaping has been extensive.

A hog trapper who works in Sienna said the only way to control wild pig populations is to capture and kill 75 percent of them.

“For now, we’re just going to clean things up and wait and see,” Garner said.

It’s unclear why the hogs are coming around now, this time of year.

Copyright 2021 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayfield
Former 23 WIFR employee caught in the eye of the storm
Jeremiah Coleman, 20 and Devon Hickman, 22, both of Rockford, were arrested Dec. 11 in...
One dead and three arrested in connection with Saturday shooting
One car on fire in three vehicle crash
Rose TerHark began news reporting for channel 23 in Rockford in 1969
Fomer 23 news reporter, Rose TerHark, dies at 89
Page Park, 5949 Safford Road, was most recently rented by the Regional Office of Education and...
Rockford remembers Page Park School; bricks available to the public

Latest News

A small fire was put out at Walt Disney' World's Magic Kingdom park in Florida on Tuesday.
Cinderella Castle evacuated after small fire at Disney World
A small fire was put out at Walt Disney' World's Magic Kingdom park in Florida on Tuesday.
Raw: Emergency response at 'Magic Kingdom'
More than 50,000 beds nationwide have been donated since Slumberland’s first Home for the...
Slumberland Furniture hosts 30th annual mattress giveaway
Heritage Health in Springfield is closing this week due to insufficient Medicaid funding,...
Illinois lawmakers want nursing home reform plan passed this spring
Rockford Fire Dept. offers safety tips for enjoying frozen ponds
Rockford Fire Dept. offers safety tips for enjoying frozen ponds