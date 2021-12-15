Boys Basketball: Winnebago wins, South Beloit suffers first loss

(WIFR) - As teams get ready for holiday tournaments, some are preparing with a tough non-conference schedule. There were couple of competitive out-of-conference games Tuesday night in the Stateline.

Winnebago defeated Aquin 51-41 behind 12 points from Carl Firch. The Indians erased a 10-point first half deficit thanks to a 16-0 run that extended into the third quarter. The win snapped a three-game skid for Winnebago.

South Beloit had won its first six games, winning all but one by double-digits. Tuesday, the Sobos were in a dog fight with East Dubuque. The Warriors slowed the game down, frustrating them and eventually handing South Beloit its first loss in a low-scoring game 32-30. East Dubuque improved to 4-1 on the season. The Sobos were led by freshman Ross Robertson with a game-high 12 points and seven rebounds. Brad Knepper added ten points in the loss.

