Use of police force could be monitored by Rockford Civilian Oversight Board

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Code and Regulation Committee took another step towards improving community trust and transparency on Monday.

An ordinance was approved by the committee establishing a Civilian Oversight Board.

The board, made up of seven community members, will take and track citizen complaints, review internal investigations of citizen complaints, and review use of force incidents. It will also work with the RPD to find weaknesses and develop solutions to foster community trust in police.

“We asked our community for ways we could improve. They told us and we listened,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “The Citizen Oversight Board will help the RPD improve transparency and build trust by demonstrating to the community how well they review their own officers, which includes automatic internal investigations of all serious uses of force.”

For 18 months, the community and city officials have had long-overdue conversations about social justice, equity and equality. Mayor McNamara and the Rockford City Council have held public and private listening sessions, as well as one-on-one conversations, about ways to improve transparency of work done by our police department.

Based on these conversations, the City has already taken a number of actions, including:

Launched the Mental Health Co-Responder Model

Implemented a Diversity and Inclusion Recruitment Strategy

Made changes to the Police Department Use of Force Policy

Increased police training

Implemented police body worn cameras

Expanded the Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention to the Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention

Worked to develop a re-entry program

The ordinance will now go to City Council for a vote. If approved, the City will put out a call for applicants to fill the Civilian Oversight Board.

