UPS hits one billion COVID-19 vaccine delivery milestone

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIFR) - On Tuesday, UPS announced that it has delivered over one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The milestone comes just one year after the first vaccine was released. UPS credits the achievement to its tracking technologies, cold chain solutions, and global network providing healthcare services to customers and communities around the world.

“This milestone would not have been possible without every person in our global network working tirelessly, alongside our partners and customers, to accelerate vaccine distribution and help keep communities as safe as possible,” said Chief Sales and Solutions Officer Kate Gutmann.

The service highlighted its service in efforts to fight the pandemic with in-kind donations of frozen vaccines to remote and rural areas throughout Africa, South America, Asia, North America, and Europe These donations were made possible by The UPS Foundation.

“Service is in our DNA. We will continue to provide life-saving supplies, vaccines and other therapies with a constant eye on equitable distribution in every country we serve,” said Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Laura Lane, who also has responsibility for global social impact and sustainability.

To learn more about UPS’s global vaccine distribution and watch the video titled “Faces of One Billion” visit About.UPS.com.

