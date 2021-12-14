Advertisement

UPS hits one billion COVID-19 vaccine delivery milestone

Delivery to more than 110 countries supports the ongoing fight against the pandemic
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIFR) - On Tuesday, UPS announced that it has delivered over one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The milestone comes just one year after the first vaccine was released. UPS credits the achievement to its tracking technologies, cold chain solutions, and global network providing healthcare services to customers and communities around the world.

“This milestone would not have been possible without every person in our global network working tirelessly, alongside our partners and customers, to accelerate vaccine distribution and help keep communities as safe as possible,” said Chief Sales and Solutions Officer Kate Gutmann.

The service highlighted its service in efforts to fight the pandemic with in-kind donations of frozen vaccines to remote and rural areas throughout Africa, South America, Asia, North America, and Europe These donations were made possible by The UPS Foundation.

“Service is in our DNA. We will continue to provide life-saving supplies, vaccines and other therapies with a constant eye on equitable distribution in every country we serve,” said Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Laura Lane, who also has responsibility for global social impact and sustainability.

To learn more about UPS’s global vaccine distribution and watch the video titled “Faces of One Billion” visit About.UPS.com.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Coleman, 20 and Devon Hickman, 22, both of Rockford, were arrested Dec. 11 in...
One dead and three arrested in connection with Saturday shooting
Betty Washington former WIFR23 employee who is caught in the eye of the storm in Mayfield, KY
Former WIFR23 employee caught in the eye of the storm
One car on fire in three vehicle crash
Police are on the scene of an accident on N. 2nd Street in Loves Park Friday night.
Police release name of man hit by car on N. 2nd Street
A family of ten in Rockford loses home to a fire

Latest News

Page Park, 5949 Safford Road, was most recently rented by the Regional Office of Education and...
Rockford remembers Page Park School; bricks available to the public
Region 1 Planning Council seeking input to help with RMTD climate action plan
Region 1 Planning Council seeking input to help with RMTD climate action plan
The Center receives a tentative $1.2 million grant from Representative Cheri Bustos
Funding programs at the Winnebago County Justice Center
This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at Charlotte, NC, high school