Rockford remembers Page Park School; bricks available to the public

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Demolition begins this week at one of two vacant Rockford Public School buildings.

The demolition project at Page Park School, 5949 Safford Rd., starts Tuesday, Dec. 14. Page Park School closed in 2013. Recently the building was rented by the Regional Office of Education and used as an alternative learning site.

Bricks are available to the public starting Monday, Dec. 20. A limited number of bricks will be set aside outside the construction fence for community members to pick-up.

Demolition is expected to start at Stiles Elementary School in January after the project at Page Park is complete. Stiles, 315 LaClede Ave., closed in 2011 along with a handful of other schools in response to RPS budget cuts.

On Nov. 9, The Rockford School Board awarded both demolition projects to Northern Illinois Service Co. for $329,790.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.