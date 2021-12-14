Advertisement

Rockford remembers Page Park School; bricks available to the public

Page Park, 5949 Safford Road, was most recently rented by the Regional Office of Education and...
Page Park, 5949 Safford Road, was most recently rented by the Regional Office of Education and used as an alternative learning site.(RPS205.com)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Demolition begins this week at one of two vacant Rockford Public School buildings.

The demolition project at Page Park School, 5949 Safford Rd., starts Tuesday, Dec. 14. Page Park School closed in 2013. Recently the building was rented by the Regional Office of Education and used as an alternative learning site.

Bricks are available to the public starting Monday, Dec. 20. A limited number of bricks will be set aside outside the construction fence for community members to pick-up.

Demolition is expected to start at Stiles Elementary School in January after the project at Page Park is complete. Stiles, 315 LaClede Ave., closed in 2011 along with a handful of other schools in response to RPS budget cuts.

On Nov. 9, The Rockford School Board awarded both demolition projects to Northern Illinois Service Co. for $329,790.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Coleman, 20 and Devon Hickman, 22, both of Rockford, were arrested Dec. 11 in...
One dead and three arrested in connection with Saturday shooting
Betty Washington former WIFR23 employee who is caught in the eye of the storm in Mayfield, KY
Former WIFR23 employee caught in the eye of the storm
One car on fire in three vehicle crash
Police are on the scene of an accident on N. 2nd Street in Loves Park Friday night.
Police release name of man hit by car on N. 2nd Street
A family of ten in Rockford loses home to a fire

Latest News

UPS hits one billion COVID-19 vaccine delivery milestone
Region 1 Planning Council seeking input to help with RMTD climate action plan
Region 1 Planning Council seeking input to help with RMTD climate action plan
The Center receives a tentative $1.2 million grant from Representative Cheri Bustos
Funding programs at the Winnebago County Justice Center
This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
Student charged for firing shot after fight over bookbag at Charlotte, NC, high school