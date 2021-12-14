Advertisement

Rockford Christian comes from behind to beat Woodstock North

By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Royal Lions weathered the early storm to beat the Woodstock North Thunder 76-74 in a thriller Monday night at Rockford Christian.

Royal Lions’ freshman Christian Cummings scored 27 points in the win, including 15 in the first quarter.

Kevion Cummings scored the game-winning bucket in the final seconds to pull out the victory. Rockford Christian moved to 6-3 overall.

