Region 1 Planning Council seeking input to help with RMTD climate action plan

RMTD strives to have zero emissions by 2036
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officials from the Region 1 Planning Council want the community’s input from those who use services from the Rockford Mass Transit District (RMTD).

It’s part of the council’s effort to create RMTD’s first greenhouse gas emissions inventory and climate action plan. Responses from the survey will be used to identify how RMTD’s services and passengers may be impacted by climate change such as potentially using hybrid electric buses. RMTD strives to have zero emissions by 2036. Director of Regional Planning Sydney Turner says the resident’s input can help them reach that goal.

“It’s important to hear back from the people who use the system because they understand the intricacies that go along with it. They understand the needs that they have related to the services that they’re using as their primary mode of transportation. So carrying that information from them is extremely important in knowing what needs to go into the plan,” says Turner.

The survey will be available until Dec. 31 in a paper and digital format. Physical copies can be picked up at 127 N. Wyman St. Suite 101. Digital copies can be found on the region one planning council’s Facebook page.

