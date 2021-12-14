Record warmth still on track to occur this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Coming off a sun-splashed weekend that saw temperatures reach the 50s both Saturday and Sunday, the Stateline was treated to another absolutely spectacular day Monday.

Temperatures Monday afternoon reached between 45° and 50° areawide, a good 10° to 15° above what’s considered to be normal this time of year. Officially at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, the mercury hit 50° for the 6th time this Month! Only ten other Decembers have produced six of more days of 50°+ warmth, while just eight have seen seven or more such days. We’re almost certain to do that Tuesday and beyond.

In the short term, skies should be mainly clear Monday evening, but clouds may overspread the area after midnight, potentially hampering our viewing of the Geminid Meteor Shower, which peaks early Tuesday morning. Should skies remain clear or there be pockets of clearing, you’ll want to gaze into the eastern sky near the constellation Gemini after 2:00am. Viewing before then will be obscured greatly by the moonlight.

Sunshine will give way to more cloudiness as we go throughout the day Tuesday. Still though, strong south-southeasterly wind will allow our temperatures to head well into the 50s once again.

A few sprinkles are possible overnight Tuesday and very early Wednesday. These aren’t cause for any great concern, but it’s to be noted that they are a possibility.

Come Wednesday, a widely scattered shower can’t be ruled out at any point during the day. Better chances of more organized shower and potentially some thunderstorm activity will come Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front takes aim on the region.

The big stories Wednesday will be the warmth and the wind. Temperatures are to top out in the middle and upper 60s, despite there being little, if any sunshine. But, a southwesterly wind will howl, sending the unseasonable warmth our way. How windy are we talking? It’s possible that wind gusts of 55 to 65 miles per hour may occur. It should come as no surprise that High Wind Watches occupy portions of eleven states, including Illinois and Wisconsin in the Wednesday/Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning. Locally, Jo Daviess County is the only under a watch at this time.

The front passes through early Thursday, sending temperatures crashing into the 40s during the day. Beforehand, we may squeeze out another record should a 59° or higher temperature be observed at midnight, which appears a very distinct possibility.

Much cooler, but more seasonable weather’s on tap this weekend.

