Record Warmth & Extreme Wind

Colder for the Weekend
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Increasing clouds today with highs around 50. Temperatures will rise to the middle 50′s tonight with a few isolated rain showers. High Wind Watches begin Wednesday at 6PM through Thursday 6 AM. We could experience southwest winds 30 - 35 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH. Showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are likely Wednesday evening. Highs in the upper 60′s would achieve a new record high for that date.

