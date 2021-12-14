Advertisement

Man crushed by a Prius while trying to steal catalytic converter, deputies say

FILE - A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter,...
FILE - A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter, deputies say.(KXII)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter, deputies said.

WBTV reports deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office found the man underneath a Toyota Prius around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Detectives say it appeared the man was trying to cut off the exhaust pipe when the car fell off the jack it was boosted on and crushed him.

The sheriff’s office said they hope the man’s death will discourage others who may be involved in similar criminal activities.

“A catalytic converter and the small amount of scrap value it holds is not worth the risk of losing your life,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a post on Facebook.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Coleman, 20 and Devon Hickman, 22, both of Rockford, were arrested Dec. 11 in...
One dead and three arrested in connection with Saturday shooting
Betty Washington former WIFR23 employee who is caught in the eye of the storm in Mayfield, KY
Former WIFR23 employee caught in the eye of the storm
One car on fire in three vehicle crash
Police are on the scene of an accident on N. 2nd Street in Loves Park Friday night.
Police release name of man hit by car on N. 2nd Street
A family of ten in Rockford loses home to a fire

Latest News

Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID toll nears 800,000 to close out year filled with death
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Missing 5-year-old girl found dead in Alabama; suspect arrested
The price of food has gone up quite a bit. Food prices, which had fallen 0.3% in October,...
Wholesale inflation jumps record 9.6% over past 12 months
A suspect alleged stole a truck full of beer and led officers on a low-speed chase through...
Man leads police on pursuit in stolen beer truck