Ledges Golf Course opens up for additional days due to the stretch of warm weather

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to the nice stretch of weather the Ledges Golf Course decided to open it’s doors to golfers for a few extra days. Golfer Dennis Kelce says, “yes I am golfing today this is a wonderful opportunity I hope they continue to do this year after year after year because it’s great.”

Communications coordinator , Samantha Crooks says she is shocked at the amount of people flooding the doors says says, “were at three-fourths full right now so pretty close, we’re going to have a good turnout today and then as far as tomorrow goes were completely full so we have 100 people coming tomorrow.”

Al Swanson has been a golfer for the past decade and is excited to be golfing for some additional days before the season comes to a wrap he says, “it gets better every year, it gets better every year, it’s one of my favorite courses in all of Northern Illinois.” Ledges Golf Course rolled out a temporary format of play for the couple days they remain open. Crooks says, “it’s going to be different shotguns so everybody goes out at 1030 and they start on different holes and they come back at the same time, it takes around like 4 hours.”

Long-time golfers thrilled to be spending time together on the course under the warm sun. Swanson says, “there is no snow...no frost.” Long time golfer Gary Acaley comments on the course as well, “you can hit the ball off the grass nicely so greens are in good shape so it’s a great day.” Acaley says he is happy he can get a few more rounds in before the season comes to an end, “we poke around and have such a great time, we have so much fun golfing just being out here is what counts were so glad to be out”

