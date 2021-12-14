Advertisement

Hononegah girls hang on late to beat Boylan, stays perfect in NIC-10

By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After starting the season 1-1, the Hononegah girls basketball team has won seven straight, picking up a key win over Boylan 50-46 Monday night in Rockford.

The Lady Indians (8-1,5-0) handed the Lady Titans (7-3, 5-1) their first conference loss, taking over sole possession of the NIC-10.

It was a game of runs, especially in the second half. Trailing by as much as 10, Boylan cut into the deficit making it 40-38 after a Maggie Schmidt three early in the fourth quarter.

But immediately following that three from Schmidt, Hononegah went on a 7-0 run to pull away for good.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Coleman, 20 and Devon Hickman, 22, both of Rockford, were arrested Dec. 11 in...
One dead and three arrested in connection with Saturday shooting
Police are on the scene of an accident on N. 2nd Street in Loves Park Friday night.
Police release name of man hit by car on N. 2nd Street
A family of ten in Rockford loses home to a fire
Over 4,750 stuffed animals get thrown onto ice during IceHogs game
Over 4,750 stuffed animals get thrown onto ice during IceHogs game
One car on fire in three vehicle crash

Latest News

Hononegah handed Boylan its first loss in conference.
Hononegah girls hang on to beat Boylan 50-46
Rockford Christian rode the hot hand of Christian Cummings to pick up the win over Woodstock...
Rockford Christian boys beat Woodstock North
Rockford Christian boys basketball defeated Woodstock North 76-74 Monday night in Rockford....
Rockford Christian comes from behind to beat Woodstock North
South Beloit duo set to be inducted into Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022
South Beloit duo set to be inducted into Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022