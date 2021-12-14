Hononegah girls hang on late to beat Boylan, stays perfect in NIC-10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After starting the season 1-1, the Hononegah girls basketball team has won seven straight, picking up a key win over Boylan 50-46 Monday night in Rockford.

The Lady Indians (8-1,5-0) handed the Lady Titans (7-3, 5-1) their first conference loss, taking over sole possession of the NIC-10.

It was a game of runs, especially in the second half. Trailing by as much as 10, Boylan cut into the deficit making it 40-38 after a Maggie Schmidt three early in the fourth quarter.

But immediately following that three from Schmidt, Hononegah went on a 7-0 run to pull away for good.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.