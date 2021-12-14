Funding programs at the Winnebago County Justice Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to city leaders, violent crime is up 5-percent since 20-20. That’s why state representative Cheri Bustos announces a multi-million-dollar grant to the Winnebago County Department of Justice Center, to help reduce the rates.

On Wednesday Bustos announced a tentative $1.2 million grant to fund certain programs in the Winnebago County Justice Department. Out of $1.2 million the Winnebago County Justice Department could receive, about 750,000 will go to the resource intervention center in Rockford.

“This will offer partner interviews, abuse intervention programs, as well as thinking for change which is cognitive behavioral therapy,” said Marlana Dokken, Director of the Chairman’s Office of Criminal Justice Initiatives.

Debbie Jarvis is the director of court services for the 17-th judicial circuit. She says the RIC wants to invest that money into three programs: with one being the Thinking 4 Change Program.

Jarvis says it will “help people with their thought patterns and their thinking errors that they have that might lead to further criminal behavior. So we’re trying to change those thoughts to lead to different behavior.”

The money will also allow Winnebago County to focus on current incarceration projects, like improving safety measures at its juvenile detention centers.

“This would be targeting prison rape elimination, so what we’re doing is trying to make sure our facility is top notch and that we’re being as safe as we can for those youth,” said Jarvis

The rest of the money will go towards funding that cracks down on the gun trafficking rates, while also developing gang intervention programs. They will be working with the Northern District of Illinois Project Safe Neighborhoods Task Force for this part of the funding.

