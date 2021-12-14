Advertisement

Former WIFR23 employee caught in the eye of the storm

Betty Washington Moves to Kentucky after 25 years with WIFR
Betty Washington former WIFR23 employee who is caught in the eye of the storm in Mayfield, KY
Betty Washington former WIFR23 employee who is caught in the eye of the storm in Mayfield, KY
By Quini Amma
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It looked like a Hollywood movie it didn’t even look real,” said Betty Washington a resident near Mayfair, Kentucky. One of 5 states that was hit hard during the recent string of tornados. Betty Washington and her husband held each other close and huddled in their bathroom shower stall while a tornado swirled outside. She said, “everything is gone all buildings all the historical buildings that I’ve seen when I was a little girl coming down here all of them are gone just gone from one end of Broadway to the other end Buildings are just gone .”

She says the tornado lasted only about two minutes; but that’s all it needed. It left behind a scene she will never forget. Washington says, “we can hear people in the distance screaming and stuff there was a fire off to the right of us you can see out into the distance.” Washington spent more than two decades as a receptionist for 23WIFR in Rockford. She packed her bags this summer and settled quickly in Kentucky however; this wasn’t in the plans. She says, “we just were blessed nothing happened to our house.”

The American Red Cross mobilized relief workers from across the US including some from the Rockford area to help the tornado victims. Dave Boyles a Redcross volunteer says, “So I got contacted this morning that they were in need of the things that I do for the Red Cross, i agreed to go and booked my flight for tomorrow morning.” Boyles will fly to Kentucky and stay for two weeks. He will help with food, shelter and assess the damage to people’s properties. He says, “the country is rallying around them and the RedCross is there already and we’ll be there to see them through this.”

