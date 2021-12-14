Former Huskie is Northern Illinois University new chief of police

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois University has selected Darren Mitchell as its new chief of police. This is the first time that an officer has risen through the ranks of the agency at NIU and become the chief.

Mitchell, who has served as acting chief since April, first came to NIU in 1988. He has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from the university. After contemplating a law degree, a friend convinced him to pursue a career in policing. He joined the NIU Police Department and has never looked back.

As an officer, Mitchell has handled every aspect of policing. Mitchell joined the department as a patrol officer in January of 2000 and soon rose to the rank of patrol sergeant.

“During the interview process, and throughout his time at NIU, Darren has demonstrated a clear commitment to progressive policing; a dedication to promoting equity, diversity and inclusion within the department; and a passion for creating a safe and secure environment for all who live, learn and work at NIU.” “Chief Mitchell is known and respected on campus and in our community, and he brings unique insights to the job that will help him lead the department,” says NIU Chief of Staff Matt Streb.

Those traits set Mitchell apart from a field of nearly two dozen candidates, said Senior Associate Vice President and Chief Engagement Officer Rena Cotsones, who chaired the search.

“I think we are all delighted to see a long-time Huskie emerge as the best candidate and be selected for this important position,” Cotsones said.

As chief, Mitchell said that he will work to strengthen the relationship of the department with students, faculty and staff across campus. An important part of those efforts will be soliciting input from the Police-Citizen Advisory Group created last year to seek input on campus safety from key constituencies.

“I have always subscribed to the idea that keeping campus safe is a partnership between police and the community, and that to serve the community effectively, you must understand its needs through engagement and dialogue. This group will be an important part of that process.”

That advisory group will help the department strengthen its community policing efforts, which Mitchell said will be a cornerstone of his time as chief.

“The dynamics of policing have changed, and people are not interested in a career in law enforcement like in years past. Like many departments all across the country, we are experiencing staffing shortages as officers retire or leave the profession,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell and his wife, Melody are NIU sweethearts both working for the university. The couple have lived in DeKalb for more than 30 years and have three children, two sons and a daughter.

