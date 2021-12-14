Fomer 23 news reporter, Rose TerHark, dies at 89

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Rosemarie TerHark, 89, of Lena, IL. passed away Dec. 12, 2021, at Freeport Memorial Hospital.

Born on June 21, 1932, in Chicago, to immigrants of Germany and Saxony; TerHark’s family moved to Lena in 1939. A graduate of Lena High School, TerHark attended Highland Community College, and Wittenburg University in Ohio.

Married in 1953 after husband Lowell’s service in the army, the couple farmed with in-laws in Shannon, Ill., raising registered dairy cattle.

TerHark began news reporting for channel 23 in Rockford in 1969 until her retirement in 1994. She especially enjoyed reporting about local farm agriculture stories and tried to include positive, encouraging stories about “good things” happening in her community.

TerHark loved music and played in the Freeport Concert Band. She was very interested in alternative energy, writing music and poetry. In 1998, she and Lowell moved to Lena, Ill. where they enjoyed retirement until Lowell’s death in 2014.

She enjoyed spending time with friends & family and made elaborate holiday dinners. Most of all, she enjoyed being a wonderful “Omie” her grandchildren.

TerHark is survived by her three children, Steven, Heidi, and Dan, 7 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Lowell, her parents, and her stepbrother Hans Petri.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 10:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. at Leamon Funeral Home in Lena. Reverend Ric Bade will officiate TerHark’s funeral service immediately after the visitation.

A memorial has been established in her name and condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com

