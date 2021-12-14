Darren Bailey chooses former conservative talk show host as running mate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sen. Darren Bailey says Stephanie Trussell is the best running mate for him as he enters the race for Illinois governor. The two spoke with supporters Monday at an event inside Fozzy’s Bar and Grill in Loves Park.

“Stephanie is a very wonderful communicator, she wants the best, as she has seen the best and the worst of Chicago, and she desires a better Illinois as well,” Bailey said.

But shortly after this announcement, a series of anti-Donald Trump tweets by Trussell resurfaced on social media.

“She supported another candidate, in the primary, and I think some of those feelings carried over, but we know she is a Trump supporter, and we knew some of this was going to come out,” said Bailey.

The tweets included quotes like “If I suddenly supported Trump, what kind of person would I look like? I could never look at my self in the mirror”, and “My skin crawls when Pundit calls #Trump the leader of the #GOP, he doesn’t represent my values”. Trussell claimed that she re-thought that position.

“I did a Facebook live on the way to an event bragging about how I was not a Trump supporter and that I was never going to vote for him,” Trussell said. “When I started interacting with the different people, I came home from that event all in for Trump because I understood what his message was, I understood his plan for America.”

Trussell claimed that her goal is not to deny the past, but to move forward and focus on making a better future for Illinois.

“I understand that they are ready to challenge me on what I may have said back when I was on the radio, back when I was a candidate, not that anything I said at that time was not genuine,” Trussel added. “But now we are trying to move forward with our message and what’s important to Illinois, that is what is most important.”

She claimed that the private twitter account with those controversial tweets is a more family focused page, and she is prepared to face any questions that surface.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.