Byron Schools switch to remote learning due to COVID-19 uptick

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Byron Community School District notified parents and teachers that the district is taking an adaptive pause.

On Tuesday, the district posted an update on their website that reads:

“We received a recommendation from Ogle County Health Department this morning that we shut schools down due to the increased cases and our challenges trying to keep up with contact tracing and implementing district test to stay protocols. This will place our students under Remote Learning for the remainder of the week, December 15-17. We will also be shutting down all extracurricular and Park District activities through December 26. Like many local schools, we have experienced a significant uptick in cases over the last week, and with the support and recommendations of the Ogle County Health Department, tried our best to mitigate them. However, at this time, our staff simply cannot keep up with the increased demands of contact tracing and test-to-stay protocols.”

The district added that additional information will be sent over remote learning plans over the next three days. The district says that all schools will remain open and the crisis response support teams will be available Wednesday - Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additional support is available through the crisis response team members listed on the byron226.org website.

