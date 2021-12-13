WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour comes to BMO Harris

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - ‘Tis the season for WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour in Rockford! The tour comes to the BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre, King Woods and Rey Mysterio in a Six Man Tag Team Match.

Plus, WWE Champion Big E, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and many more! Don’t miss your favorite RAW & SmackDown superstars as they take over the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Get tickets here!

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.