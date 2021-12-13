Advertisement

WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour comes to BMO Harris

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - ‘Tis the season for WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour in Rockford! The tour comes to the BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre, King Woods and Rey Mysterio in a Six Man Tag Team Match.

Plus, WWE Champion Big E, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and many more! Don’t miss your favorite RAW & SmackDown superstars as they take over the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Get tickets here!

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Coleman, 20 and Devon Hickman, 22, both of Rockford, were arrested Dec. 11 in...
One dead and three arrested in connection with Saturday shooting
A family of ten in Rockford loses home to a fire
Police are on the scene of an accident on N. 2nd Street in Loves Park Friday night.
Police release name of man hit by car on N. 2nd Street
Over 4,750 stuffed animals get thrown onto ice during IceHogs game
Over 4,750 stuffed animals get thrown onto ice during IceHogs game
From Left: Michael Moore, 35, of Rockford and Dashea Harris, 19, of Rockford were arrested on...
Two Rockford men arrested on multiple charges after foot chase

Latest News

Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell hold an event to speak to their supporters in Loves Park,...
Darren Bailey chooses former conservative talk show host as running mate
This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
Student fires shot after fight over bookbag at Charlotte, NC, high school
The Geminid Meteor Shower peaks overnight, though clouds may hamper viewing.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 12/13/2021
Betty Washington former WIFR23 employee who is caught in the eye of the storm in Mayfield, KY
Former WIFR23 employee caught in the eye of the storm