Warmest December temperatures of all time still a possibility this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to find a December day much more pleasant than Sunday, a day in which temperatures today ranged anywhere between 46° and 50°. This, at a time that 35° is considered to be the normal in northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.

Taking a deeper look inside the numbers, just two days in a typical December sees high temperatures of 50°. In just the first 12 days of this month, we’ve done so on five occasions! To put that into context, there’ve only been 20 other years since 1893 in which five or more 50°+ days occurred in December, and just 10 years with as six or more 50°+days! For the year as a whole, we’ve seen 246 days with temperatures of 50° or above, which makes it the eighth most of all time.

If you think this was warm, just wait till you see what’s ahead! Temperatures over the next several days will be between between 25° and 35° above normal. In fact, it’s possible that Wednesday could see readings that match or even eclipse all-time December records! Wednesday’s forecast high temperature of 68° would fall just one degree shy of the all-time December record of 69°. It’s possible a second straight 60°+ temperature may occur around or shortly after midnight Thursday before temperatures crash during the daytime hours.

It won’t last forever, though, as one might expect. Come next weekend, we’re to expect a healthy cooling trend. That said, it won’t be cold, by any stretch of the imagination. If anything, temperatures are to be more representative of what typically occurs in mid-December.

Skies will stay mainly clear overnight into early Monday morning, with perhaps just a few fair weather clouds in the middle to late stages Monday. Southwesterly winds will continue to blow with gusto, sending temperatures into the middle and upper 50s.

There will be a bit more cloudiness overnight Monday night and into early Tuesday, and while there will be some sunshine in Tuesday’s initial stages, clouds will begin to increase in coverage and will thicken later on in the day. At this stage, though, aside from a sprinkle or two Tuesday evening, things should remain dry.

