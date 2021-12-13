Advertisement

South Beloit duo set to be inducted into Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022

McCarthy coached in the Rockford area for over 30 years and Scalia was a three-year starter at South Beloit
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - On December 6 the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association announced the new round of inductees for the 2022 IBCA Hall of Fame class. Among the inductees include Peter Scalia as a player and Jack McCarthy as a career coach.

Scalia became South Beloit’s all-time leading scorer with 1,831 career points, before the 3-point line was implemented. McCarthy goes in with over 30 years of coaching experience including time spent at South Beloit, Belvidere, and Rock Valley College. McCarthy was Scalia’s coach at South Beloit.

Both will be honored during South Beloit’s home game Tuesday, January 25 against Harvest Christian Academy. The class will be inducted at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena on Saturday, April 30th.

You can find the full 2022 class here.

